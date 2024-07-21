Mumbai rains: Vistara flight rerouted to Ahmedabad amid bad weather conditions at airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vistara flight rerouted to Ahmedabad amid bad weather conditions at airport.

Mumbai rains: A Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai has been rerouted to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport. Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours, Vistara Airlines said in an official statement.

IMD Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24. The forecasted temperatures are expected to range from a high of 29°C to a low of 25°C. Heavy rain battered parts of Mumbai on Saturday, resulting in significant waterlogging across the city. Several roads have been closed and traffic has been redirected due to the extensive flooding.

The monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its normal schedule. Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir received the spell in early July.

Tulsi lake overflows

Tulsi lake, one of the seven key sources of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Saturday, in the wake of heavy rains in its catchment over the past few days, the civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that the water body, situated inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), started overflowing from 8.30 am. The lake being full to the brim is a positive sign as Mumbaikars have been facing a 10 per cent water cut.

BMC said the lake started overflowing due to heavy rains in its catchment. Last year, the lake had started overflowing from 1.28 am on the same day (July 20), officials said. It has a storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres.

The lake had become full and started overflowing on July 16 in 2021 and 2022. The key date for the lake in 2020 was July 27. Tulsi lake, located about 35 km from the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, is the smallest reservoir that supplies drinking water to Mumbai. It supplies 1.8 crore litres to the city every day.

The lake was constructed in 1879 for Rs 40 lakh. Water overflowing from this lake drains into Vihar lake, also inside SGNP. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

