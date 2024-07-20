Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Mumbai rains: Woman dies as portion of building collapses in Grand Road area.

Mumbai rains: A woman died and several others were injured after the portions of a balcony and slab of an old building crashed near Grant Road station, in Mumbai today (July 20), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said.

The incident happened at around 11:00 am when a part of the balcony and slab portions of the second and third floor of the Rubinissa Manzil building collapsed and another part was hanging precariously.

At least seven or eight residents were stranded on the top floor of the four-storied building and the Mumbai Fire Brigade along with police, ambulances and civic staffers rushed to launch a rescue operation. After around an hour, the body of one was retrieved from the debris and the injured were rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital for treatment.

More persons are still feared to be trapped under the rubble and hectic efforts are underway to save them, said the BMC Disaster Control. This is the current monsoon season's first major house crash tragedy as torrential rains clobbered Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the past 72 hours, with heavy rains lashing the vicinity since Friday-Saturday midnight.

Devendra Fadnavis on heavy downpours in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assessed the disruptions after the rainfall in Nagpur and directed the administration to remain vigilant so that there is no inconvenience to the citizens following the continuous downpours. Taking to the microblogging site X, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Life has been disrupted due to heavy rains in Nagpur city and district. I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, Collector and local administration, and the Collector himself is visiting the city."

"Schools have been closed and residents of low-lying areas where water has entered have been shifted to safer places. Some roads are closed in some areas. It has been directed that the administration should be vigilant so that there is no inconvenience to the citizens," his post read. "Even in Nagpur division, some parts of Gadchiroli have been disconnected. The Divisional Commissioner is constantly in touch with all district collectors. They have also been asked to put all systems in alert mode," said the post.

