Mumbai weather: Rain lashes parts of city, schools and colleges closed in Nagpur amid heavy showers

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Rain lashes parts of Mumbai.

Mumbai rains: Heavy downpours hit railway and bus services in Mumbai since early morning today (July 20), causing inconvenience to the commuters. Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services.

Educational institutions shut in Nagpur

"All schools and colleges in Nagpur district will remain closed on July 20 due to heavy rain", said Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar. IMD also issued an Orange alert in Nagpur for Saturday.

The weather department has declared an alert for at least two days in other districts of Vidarbha including Nagpur. It has been raining since morning in all these places like- Gadhchiroli, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia.

A railway official on Friday said that water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide. High tide and heavy rains can potentially cause flooding in low-lying areas as water doesn’t flow into the sea during that time.

The movement of trains has slowed down a bit, he said. Services on the Main line of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine, officials said.

Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were “running”.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

The Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Parts of city receive heavy showers amid IMD alerts, several areas waterlogged