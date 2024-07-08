Several trains cancelled, many diverted due to heavy rains | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mumbai rains: Amid heavy downpours in Mumbai and its suburbs, the train services were affected due to waterlogging on the tracks and railway stations. Several express trains were short originated from alternate stations and a few others were cancelled. The timing of some trains has been changed and suburban local train services are also affected due to rain.

Due to heavy rain, the Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, one of the premier trains between the two cities, is cancelled for the day.

Following trains stand cancelled:

12110 MMR-CSMT

11010 PUNE-CSMT

12124 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN

11007 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN

12127 CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXPRESS

11009 CSMT-PUNE SINGHAD EXP

12123 CSMT-PUNE DECCAN Queen EXP

11008 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN EXP

12128 PUNE-CSMT INTERCITY EXPRESS

Following trains short-terminated

The following trains are being short-terminated or are originating from a different point than usual due to the current conditions:

12110 MMR-CSMT Panchavti SF EXP (short terminated at Igatpuri)

11012 DHI-CSMT EXpress (short terminated at Igatpuri)

12071 CSMT-Hingoli (short terminated at Igatpuri)

11011 CSMT-Dhule EXpress (short terminated at Igatpuri)

According to the Central Railway, train services on the Main line are operational, but due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Bhandup and Nahur, trains are being operated by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping was completed at 06:45. Harbour line services are running normally without disruptions.

Repercussions on Mail/Express/Passenger Trains

Short originate/terminate

20706 CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat Express short Originate

20705 Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express short terminate at Kalyan

Reschedule

12167 OF DATE 07.07.2024 (SCH DEP 22:45) RE-RE/SCH AT 15:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

12141 OF DATE 07.07.2024 (SCH DEP 23:35) RE-RE/SCH AT 12:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

12165 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 06:00) RE/SCH AT 14:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

15017 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 06:35) RE/SCH AT 11:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

12171 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 07:55) RE/SCH AT 13:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

14313 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 08:05) RE/SCH AT 16:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.

Vistara's advisory

Vistara airline said heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport on Monday due to weather conditions. “Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” it said.

BEST buses diverted

Due to waterlogging triggered by rain in Mumbai, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, said the bus transport.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

"Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the BMC said.

