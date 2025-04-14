Murshidabad remains tense after Waqf protests, internet snapped in three districts | Details Violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following protests against the amended Waqf law has triggered fear and an exodus among Hindu families. At least 3 people have died, and over 1,000 Hindus, including children, have fled to Malda, alleging targeted attacks, vandalism, and looting by mobs.

Murshidabad (West Bengal): Days after violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over opposition to the amended Waqf law, the situation remains tense despite heavy deployment of central forces. Roads were deserted and markets shut on Monday, as the region tried to recover from the clashes that have claimed at least three lives so far.

According to the latest information, several Hindu families from the Muslim-majority district have begun fleeing, fearing targeted attacks. Over 1,000 people, including women and children, have reportedly crossed the river to take shelter in Malda district. Many are now living in a local school, alleging they were attacked by mobs who vandalised homes, looted shops, and even desecrated temples. Some evacuees claimed that women were harassed, and that drinking water sources were poisoned. Despite the presence of BSF and CRPF personnel, many families say they do not feel safe returning.

In response, the central government has decided to increase deployment of central forces in the area. Internet services have been suspended in parts of Murshidabad, Malda, and Birbhum to curb the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.

Polarties blame each other

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a fierce political blame game. BJP and Congress have both attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the law and order situation. BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the TMC government had failed to protect its citizens. “Those who fled Murshidabad are not in a condition to return yet. We promise that if BJP comes to power, we will enact strict laws against rioters. Even if the state government brings such laws now, our MLAs will support them,” he said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused both the BJP and the TMC of fuelling communal polarisation. “I believe riots happen where the government allows them to happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim played down the exodus reports, saying, “They are migrating within Bengal only. Everything is alright… Yes, the incident was condemnable, and police will identify those responsible.”

The situation remains under watch as authorities work to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.

(Reported by Omkar)