Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes Panvel, triggers massive waterlogging

People pushing car in waterlogged Panvel

After extremely heavy rainfall, Panvel on Sunday is grappling with extensive water logging due to which daily life has come to a halt. Over one foot of water has accumulated on the roads in the Kalamboli area of ​​Panvel. In some other areas, the water is flowing above the knees, making it impossible for the people to commute through vehicles. The heavy rains have triggered the waterlogging. However, the rainfall has stopped.

Rainwater enters houses

In the Kalamboli area, rainwater has entered the houses and accumulated at the gates of the societies. It must be noted that this is the season's first downpour and the conditions have worsened. Agitated people are blaming the Panvel Mahanagar Palika. In one of the societies, the residents alleged that the Mahanagarpalika started the work of laying the pipeline of drains just before the monsoon. On the resident's objection, the officials of the municipal corporation said that the work would be completed within two months. People say that the employees of the Municipal Corporation have disappeared as soon as the rains started. They complained that no official was even picking up the call.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall

It is pertinent to note that, every year Panvel witnesses waterlogging. Some people said that they fear leaving their children to school as there have been incidents in past when people fell into the ditches and open drains. Notably, Panvel is a city and Taluka of the Raigad district which falls in the Konkan region. Earlier on July 6, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) rainfall in the Konkan region. Meanwhile, for today, the IMD predicted the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall of above 204 mm in the Konkan region. In its latest updates, IMD has stated that in the last 24 hours, Panvel has witnessed 120 mm of rainfall.

