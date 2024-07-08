Mumbai rain: Heavy downpour leaves city waterlogged, local train services hit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai, following incessant heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rain: Normal life was disrupted in parts of Mumbai due to severe waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall with the advance of the monsoon in the state. The heavy rains in the financial capital have submerged railway tracks and flooded many areas, leading to traffic disruptions because of waterlogged roads.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said that Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Local train services disrupted

Central Railway reported that the heavy rains have led to waterlogging, causing delays in rail traffic on the Mumbai suburban and Harbor lines. The affected stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla-Vikhroli, and Bhandup.

Videos showed severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

"Due to heavy rain in Mumbai Suburban and Harbour Line train traffic delay due to watterlogging. Effected station- CSMT- CHF-LTT," DRM Mumbai CR said in an X post.

"Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected," said CPRO.

Due to waterlogging at various railway stations in Mumbai División today, the following trains stand cancelled. Check list

12110 (MMR-CSMT)

11010 (PUNE-CSMT)

12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN)

11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN)

12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP)

In light of the heavy rains, citizens have been advised to remain alert, and the authorities are making relief and rescue preparations. Waterlogging due to the heavy rains poses a significant challenge for the administration.

Buses diverted

Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, said BEST Bus Transport.

Deployment NDRF team

Due to continuous rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra, NDRF teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sindhudurg. Additionally, three regular teams are stationed in Andheri, and one team is positioned in Nagpur to prevent any untoward incidents and provide timely responses in case of flood-like situations.

IMD predicts more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heavy rain will continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next three days, until July 10. According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall will persist in Mumbai throughout the day on Monday.

Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation, the BMC said.

