Mumbai hit-and-run: Speeding BMW rams into couple on bike in Worli, woman killed, husband injured

Amid the ongoing uproar over the Pune Porsche car accident, another major hit-and-run case has been reported from Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, July 7. The police said the tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at around 5:30 am near Atria Mall in Worli when a BMW car collided with a couple riding a two-wheeler. The collision, which occurred from behind, resulted in severe injuries to the couple, especially to the woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, who later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Significantly, elaborating on the details of the accident, Mumbai Police officials said the ill-fated incident, which claimed Nakhwa's life, occurred while she was returning home after buying fish from Sassoon Dock with her husband. As their bike was passing near Atria Mall in Worli, a high-speed BMW driven by a 24-year-old youth identified as Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena, hit them from behind, tragically causing the bike driven by couple overturn, throwing both riders onto the bonnet of the car.



While her husband, identified as Pradip Nakhwa, managed to jump off the bonnet, his wife could not survive the severe impact of the collision and was dragged for 100 meters before the car fled the scene, the officials added.

Meanwhile, amid reports circulating about the accused Mihir Shah's political connections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that those guilty of the accident would be punished. Speaking to the media after the accident, Shinde said, "The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them. We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal."

Hope police will act swiftly: Aaditya Thackeray meets accident victim

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, in the aftermath of the accident, the opposition has targeted the Mahayuti government in the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, hitting out at the accused's political ties, said, hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime. He further informed that he had visited the Worli Police station, met with the husband of the victim, and assured him of the party's full support.

"Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime. MLC Sunil Shinde and I also met Mr. Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice," Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said.



