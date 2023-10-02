Mumbai: Moving electric bus catches fire, passengers evacuated safely | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

An electric bus was charred to ashes in the Airoli Sector 8 of Navi Mumbai on Monday (October 2), officials said.

The fire broke out in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport's moving electric bus due to technical glitch, sources said.

The passengers were rescued safely.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of information.

"As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers were taken down safely. By the time the fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the entire bus was burnt to ashes," the officials said.

Further details are awaited,,,