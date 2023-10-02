Monday, October 02, 2023
     
Mumbai: Moving electric bus catches fire, passengers evacuated safely | WATCH

An electric bus caught fire while on the move in Navi Mumbai's Airoli Sector 8. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Mumbai
Updated on: October 02, 2023 22:35 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

An electric bus was charred to ashes in the Airoli Sector 8 of Navi Mumbai on Monday (October 2), officials said.

The fire broke out in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport's moving electric bus due to technical glitch, sources said.

The passengers were rescued safely.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of information.

"As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers were taken down safely. By the time the fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the entire bus was burnt to ashes," the officials said.

Further details are awaited,,,

