Mumbai Mayor race: Uddhav Thackeray camp may spring a surprise to weaken Shinde's bargaining power The alliance of the BJP and Shinde-led Sena won a clear majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, securing 89 and 29 seats, respectively. The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats.

Mumbai:

Amid an intense tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the coveted post of Mumbai Mayor following the Mahayuti's decisive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, sources indicate that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) may be weighing a strategic move to blunt Shinde's influence in the civic body.

As per the sources, Shiv Sena has demanded that the mayoral position be allotted to the party for the first year, sources said on Monday. The combined strength of the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Mumbai stands at 118, four more than the majority mark of 114.

What is Uddhav Sena planning?

According to sources, the UBT faction could consider orchestrating a walkout by all its corporators during the mayoral election in the BMC House. Such a move would reduce the effective strength of the House at the time of voting, making it easier for the BJP to establish a majority on its own.

This could significantly weaken the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's bargaining power in negotiations over the mayor's post.

Sources suggest that if the strategy is executed, Eknath Shinde could face a major setback in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, with his faction losing leverage despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. While no official confirmation has been issued by the UBT camp, insiders claim the option is under active consideration as the mayoral race heats up.

Mumbai will be drowned in sorrow if BJP mayor is elected: Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made sharp remarks on the issue, warning against the election of a BJP mayor. "The day a BJP mayor or a traitor's mayor is elected, Mumbai will be drowned in sorrow. Do you understand? Just like the dark day when Morarji Desai ordered firing that killed 106 people, the day a BJP mayor is elected will be similar," Raut said.

Clarifying his party's stance, Raut added, "When did I say that a mayor will not be elected? I never said that. We are exploring options. Why are you worrying? First see how many marks you scored in mathematics in your Class 10 exam, then talk about calculations. The BJP talks about its mayor, Eknath Shinde doesn’t even have 30 corporators, yet he talks about his mayor."

Striking a defiant tone, Raut asserted that the UBT camp remains politically relevant. "Those who want to elect a mayor will do so. We are still here. The tiger is still alive. The Shiv Sena and our allies still have the numbers to challenge them. Sometimes, you should also have a little fun, and that’s exactly what is happening in our camp right now," he said.

