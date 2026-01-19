Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena demands Mumbai Mayor post for first year; BJP rolls out directives to corporators The alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 118 of 227 seats in the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party was the second largest with 65 seats.

Mumbai:

Amid ongoing negotiations within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the Mumbai mayor's post following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has demanded that the mayoral position be allotted to the party for the first year, sources said on Monday.

The combined strength of the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Mumbai stands at 118, four more than the majority mark of 114.

What are the Shiv Sena's demands?

According to sources, the Shiv Sena has argued that January 23 marks the birth centenary of party founder Bal Thackeray, and appointing a Shiv Sena mayor in the first year would serve as a tribute to Balasaheb. The party believes the symbolic gesture would be in keeping with its legacy and the spirit of the alliance.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena had sought an equal division of the mayoral tenure, proposing that the five-year term be split evenly between the BJP and the Shiv Sena for two-and-a-half years each. However, after realising that the demand was unlikely to be accepted, the party revised its stance and limited its claim to the first year of the term.

Sources said the Shiv Sena has also reminded the BJP of its support during politically challenging times at both the Centre and in Maharashtra. In view of Bal Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary, the party has proposed that a Shiv Sena mayor lead the civic body for the first year, after which the BJP could hold the post for the remaining four years.

Mumbai BJP issues order to corporators

Meanwhile, the Mumbai BJP has issued strict instructions to its newly elected corporators, asking them not to leave the city for the next 10 days. Corporators have been directed to inform senior party leaders in advance if they are compelled to travel due to an emergency.

The directive has been issued in view of the upcoming mayoral election, which is expected to take around eight to 10 days. As a precautionary measure, the BJP wants to ensure the presence of all its corporators in Mumbai until the mayoral election process is completed, sources added.

The BJP currently has 89 corporators, while the Shiv Sena has 29. The BJP-Sena combine has a clear numerical edge in the 227-member BMC. The alliance has 118 corporators together, four more than the majority mark of 114. The number rises to 121 if one adds three corporators of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Also Read: Mumbai mayor will be from Mahayuti, asserts Eknath Shinde after Uddhav Sena's dare

Also Read: BMC polls 2026: How numbers stack up as suspense over next Mumbai mayor continues | Explained