Mumbai local trains: Central Railway to launch ticket-checking drive in first-class suburban coaches Mumbai local trains: To bolster safety and strengthen enforcement, the Railway Protection Force will accompany ticket-checking squads during inspections. These joint teams will carry out end-to-end checks across multiple suburban trains on a rotational basis.

Mumbai:

In response to growing complaints from genuine commuters, the Central Railway (CR) has announced a special ticket-checking initiative in the first-class compartments of Mumbai's suburban trains. The drive, set to begin on June 16, is intended to curb unauthorised travel and ensure a more comfortable and fair experience for first-class passengers.

Targeted checks during peak hours

According to a statement released on Saturday, special squads will be deployed specifically to inspect first-class compartments during peak commuting hours. These squads will be tasked with detecting and penalising passengers travelling without valid first-class tickets or season passes.

On-the-spot penalties and legal action

Passengers found without the appropriate travel documents will face immediate penalties. If they fail to pay the fines on the spot, they will be handed over to the station-based ticket-checking staff at the next stop. Further legal action, including prosecution, may follow for defaulters.

RPF to accompany checking squads

To ensure safety and enforcement, teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will accompany the ticket-checking staff. These teams will conduct end-to-end inspections across various trains on a rotational basis to maintain fairness and comprehensive coverage.

Protecting genuine passengers' rights

“The drive is aimed at protecting the rights of genuine first-class commuters and reinforcing fare integrity across the suburban rail network,” the release stated.

Appeal for cooperation

CR has urged all commuters to carry valid tickets or season passes and cooperate with officials during the checks, adding that this effort is essential to maintaining a smoother and more equitable journey for all.

Massive daily ridership across corridors

The Mumbai division of Central Railway operates 1,810 suburban local trains daily across its four corridors, including the Main and Harbour lines, catering to over 40 lakh passengers every day.