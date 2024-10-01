Mumbai local train services affected due to power supply disruption, passengers express concern

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai local train services are affected today.

The Mumbai local train services on the Central Railway route were affected due to a power supply disruption in the overhead wire. Passengers expressed concern as they faced trouble reaching their destinations due to this. Notably, the Central Railway services between Thakurli and Kalyan stations have been disrupted for the last one hour.

The train service distrubance has caused trouble to the passengers going home from work in the evening. The incident was reported on the track between Thakurli-Kalyan station at around 7.12 pm.

As the local train services were affected and did not resume even after one hour, several passengers felt to get down from the train and walk on the track.

In the meantime, as soon as the information about this technical fault was received, the Central Railway authorities started the repair work on a war footing.

It is believed that it will take at least half an hour for the train services to resume. However, for there is a long queue of trains for the last one hour.