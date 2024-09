Mumbai: Holiday for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi rescheduled by Maharashtra government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: Government holiday for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi rescheduled in Mumbai.

Maharashtra news: The Maharashtra government on Friday (September 13) rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai district from September 16 (Monday) to September 18 (Wednesday).

As the Anant Chaturdashi, last day of Ganesh festival, falls on September 17, the local Muslim community has decided to take out its Eid processions on September 18 instead of September 16, and hence the holiday was being rescheduled, said an official release.

Congress leader Naseem Khan writes letter to CM Shinde

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on September 8 urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare a holiday on September 18 for Eid-e-Milad instead of September 16.

"Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 17 and members of the Muslim community have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 so that both festivals can be celebrated with pomp and gaiety," Khan said in his letter to Shinde.