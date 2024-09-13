Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were special for the Ambani family.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday. The video of the event has gone viral on social media. Earlier this week, Anant Ambani had paid a visit to Lalbaughcha Raja as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was seen wearing a blue outfit for the recent outing and was surrounded by his security team.

This time, Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani prayed and fell on the idol’s feet to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. They both were seen talking to authorities who were managing the pandal.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were special for the Ambani family as this was his first Ganpati celebrations after Anant got married. Notably, Anant married Radhika Merchant in July this year and the wedding event took place in Mumbai and it was a grand affair.