Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD chief, undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital: Sources

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently out on bail, had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2022.

Mumbai Updated on: September 12, 2024 16:21 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, 76, has undergone angioplasty (A minimally invasive procedure that widens narrowed or blocked arteries or veins) in Mumbai hospital, said the sources on Thursday.  

Earlier in July this year, Yadav's health suddenly deteriorated after which he was taken to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, he was discharged after getting treatment.

In 2022, Lalu was diagnosed with kidney ailment as only 25 per cent of his kidneys were efficiently working. Doctors advised a transplant, following which his daughter Rahini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, donated him one of her kidneys. 

