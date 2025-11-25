Mumbai: Chlorine gas leak triggers panic in Vasai West area; several hospitalised The firefighter teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. Equipped with oxygen masks, they removed the leaking cylinder and neutralised it near a drain away from the residential area.

A chlorine gas leak on Tuesday caused panic in Mumbai's Vasai West area. Around 10 to 12 people were affected by the leak and were immediately admitted to nearby hospitals. Those exposed reported difficulty breathing, nausea and severe irritation in their eyes.

The firefighter teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. Equipped with oxygen masks, they removed the leaking cylinder and neutralised it near a drain away from the residential area.

Officials stated that the situation is now under control and there is no further threat from the gas. Authorities have urged citizens not to panic and advised avoiding unnecessary movement in the area for some time as a precautionary move.

One killed in chemical leak in Andheri

Earlier on Saturday, a 20-year-old man died and two others were hospitalised following a chemical leak in an industrial area in Mumbai’s Andheri. The incident occurred at 4:55 pm inside a two-storey building in the Bhangarwadi area of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

All three individuals were severely affected by the chemical exposure. A local official said they were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, where Ahmed Hussain was declared dead before admission. Naushad Ansari (28) and Saba Shaikh (17) were admitted to the ICU, and their condition remains critical.

16 students fall unconscious after gas leak at school in Hardoi

On November 20, as many as 16 students at a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district collapsed after a suspected gas leak. They were immediately taken to two nearby private hospitals, and one student was later shifted to Lucknow for specialised treatment, PTI reported citing officials.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha stated that an investigation has been initiated and assured that strict action will follow once the source of the leak is determined. According to authorities, a sharp smell of gas quickly spread across the school, causing panic among students who rushed out of their classrooms.

Teachers promptly evacuated the entire school and alerted parents as well as local authorities. DM Jha, along with Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena and other officials, visited the school and later met the affected children at the hospitals.

Officials also confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure the children receive proper medical care.

