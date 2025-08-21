Maharashtra: Four workers dead, two injured after nitrogen gas leaks at pharma company in Palghar The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Medley Pharma located in the industrial area of Boisar. The injured were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

Palghar:

In a tragic incident, at least four workers were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after inhalation of nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district. As per officials, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Medley Pharma located in the industrial area of Boisar.

Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, nitrogen gas in one of the units of the company leaked, affecting the staff working there. "Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he added.

Two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

More details to be added.

(With inputs from PTI)