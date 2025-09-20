Gas leak incident near Narayangaon on Pune-Nashik Highway sparks panic | Video The incident highlighted the need for better preventive safety protocols and rapid response mechanisms to manage hazardous material transport on busy highways, ensuring the safety of both commuters and local communities in the future.

Pune:

A gas leak occurred from a tanker truck travelling on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Narayangaon on Saturday (September 20). The leakage caused a strong gas odour to permeate the surrounding area, raising alarm among motorists and local residents. At the time of the incident, traffic on the highway was flowing normally.

Immediate response

Emergency teams responded promptly to the scene and managed to control the gas leak quickly. Despite swift action, the event raised concerns as no safety measures were apparent while the leak was ongoing, leaving travellers and locals anxious about potential risks.

Cause and aftermath

The exact cause of the gas leak remains unknown as investigations continue. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties related to the incident. Traffic disruptions were minimal, with normal flow resuming shortly after the situation was contained.

Safety concerns raised

The incident highlighted the need for better preventive safety protocols and rapid response mechanisms to manage hazardous material transport on busy highways, ensuring the safety of both commuters and local communities in the future.

More details are awaited in this regard.