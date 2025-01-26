Mumbai: Central Railway services disrupted, 11 trains rescheduled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Central Railway services disrupted

Train services on the Central Railway's main and harbour lines were disrupted on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch here, causing inconvenience to local and long distance travellers, officials said. As many as 11 long distance trains that depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai have been rescheduled so far and nine trains which arrive at CSMT have been short-terminated due to the block burst, the Central Railway said in a post on X.

Central Railways shared the update on 7:05 am on Sunday. It posted on X, "The block taken up to 5.30 for launching of girders at Carnac Bridge has not been cancelled yet. Working of Suburban and Mail Express trains is continuing from Byculla and Dadar on the main line and Wadala Road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block. Buses have been arranged at CSMT, Dadar, Byculla and Vadala Road for convenience of commuters."

There were also reports of a labourer getting injured during the girder launch, an official said. The six-hour-long mega block conducted for launching the girder of the under-construction Carnac Bridge was initially scheduled to end at 5:30 am, but it got delayed, railway officials said.

This caused inconvenience to passengers travelling by the local as well as long distance trains. The Central Railway's local train operations were cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Byculla and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the main and harbour lines, respectively, due to the mega block which was scheduled from 11:30 pm on Saturday to 5:30 am on Sunday, an official said.

"Working of Suburban and Mail Express trains is continuing from Byculla and Dadar on the main line and Wadala Road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block," he said. Buses have been arranged at CSMT, Dadar, Byculla and Wadala Road for commuters, the official said.

The Central Railway daily operates nearly 1,800 local services on its suburban network, in addition to long distance trains, transporting about 37 lakh commuters.

