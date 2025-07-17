Cab chaos to worsen in Mumbai? Ola, Uber drivers gear up for major protest at Azad Maidan on Friday Drivers of app-based cabs are intensifying their ongoing strike with a protest at Azad Maidan on Friday, demanding fare rationalisation, a ban on bike taxis, and gig worker protections. Services across Maharashtra have been severely impacted, with reports of passengers stranded.

Mumbai:

The ongoing strike by drivers of app-based cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido is set to intensify on Friday, with a sit-in protest planned at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. The stir, which began on Wednesday, has already disrupted services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Nagpur, causing inconvenience to passengers, especially at airports and railway stations. The Mumbai airport operator had advised travellers to check transport availability and make alternate arrangements.

Dr KN Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, said nearly 70% of app-based cabs were off the roads on Wednesday, leaving only a small number of vehicles available for booking. "The cabbies will sit on protest at Azad Maidan from Friday to further intensify their agitation. No deliberations have taken place with the government after the meeting with state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday," Kshirsagar said.

Key demands of protesting cab drivers

The protesting drivers are seeking:

Rationalisation of fares to bring them on par with conventional black-and-yellow taxis A complete ban on bike taxis A cap on the number of black-and-yellow taxi and auto-rickshaw permits Formation of a welfare board for app-based drivers Introduction of a Maharashtra Gig Workers’ Act, similar to laws in other states

Reports of coercing other drivers

Some citizen groups have claimed that drivers participating in the strike are pressuring others to join. The Chandivali Citizen Welfare Association shared a video on social media purportedly showing striking drivers abusing a colleague for continuing to operate his cab during the protest.

The strike is expected to impact commuters further as the protest moves to central Mumbai on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

