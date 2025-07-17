Pune sees 10 bike accidents in 3 hours on slippery road, CCTV footage sparks outrage | Video At least ten bike accidents occurred within three hours on Pune’s Dehu-Yelwadi Road on Wednesday due to a dangerously slippery patch created by rain-soaked mud from recent pothole repairs. CCTV footage of the crashes has gone viral, sparking public outrage.

Pune:

A stretch of road in Pune’s Maval taluka turned into a danger zone on Wednesday after at least ten bikers skidded and fell within a span of just three hours, as captured by a CCTV camera. The video, now viral, shows a series of near-identical accidents at the same spot, drawing public anger and renewed criticism of shoddy civic work.

The accidents occurred on Dehu-Yelwadi Road, where local authorities had recently filled deep potholes using loose soil instead of proper resurfacing material. What was meant to be a quick fix soon became hazardous. As rain hit the area, the soil turned to slippery mud. With every passing vehicle, the sludge stuck to tyres and spread further across the road, turning the patch into a slick trap for two-wheelers.

In the CCTV clip, several bikers are seen losing balance and falling, while cars and other four-wheelers slow down and manage to cross with difficulty. Most crashes appear to involve no major injuries, but the frequency and similarity of the incidents have alarmed both residents and online viewers.

Watch the video here:

Locals demand accountability, permanent repairs

Residents say they had repeatedly complained about the deteriorating road but were only offered temporary solutions. “The patchwork is just for show. This is what happens when you use mud to fix potholes. Someone is going to get seriously hurt,” said a local shopkeeper.

The video has triggered widespread anger online, with citizens questioning the competence of the civic body and alleging misuse of public funds. Many called for action against the contractors responsible and urged the administration to take up permanent resurfacing.

Officials yet to respond

As the video continues to circulate widely, there has been no official statement from the Pune district authorities or the public works department so far. Residents say they will escalate the matter unless proper repairs are undertaken urgently.

(Reported by Sameer Sheikh)