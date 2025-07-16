RTOs crack down on illegal bike taxis: 123 cases registered, 76 vehicles seized in Mumbai region The Maharashtra Transport Department has registered cases against 123 illegally operating bike taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Of these, 76 two-wheelers have been seized, and legal action is underway against both the riders and unlicensed app-based aggregators.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Transport Department on Wednesday said it has registered cases against 123 illegally operating bike taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, intensifying its crackdown on unauthorised two-wheeler passenger services. Of the total, 76 vehicles were seized, and action has been taken against the riders under Motor Vehicles Rules, the department said in an official release. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against the app-based aggregators running these services without mandatory permits.

20 flying squads deployed across Mumbai region

The action was conducted by 20 RTO flying squads across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi and Panvel, following multiple public complaints about the growing number of illegal bike taxis operating across the region. The department emphasised that government clearance is mandatory for operating any form of passenger transport. “None of the aggregators involved in these services had obtained permission. Their operations are illegal,” the release stated.

Safety and revenue concerns flagged

The investigation revealed widespread unauthorised use of app-based platforms for bike taxi services. Officials said this not only leads to a loss of government revenue but also poses serious safety risks to passengers. Earlier this month, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had personally exposed the issue by booking a bike taxi ride in Mumbai, triggering a broader enforcement drive.

New rules notified under Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025

To regulate such services, the state government has recently issued a Government Resolution notifying the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, in line with Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020. These rules require aggregators to obtain permits to legally operate bike taxis in the state. However, the transport department said that none of the identified platforms had acquired the required authorisation.

The enforcement drive is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with more action likely against violators.