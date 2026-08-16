Mumbai and Surat bullet train stations take shape, latest visuals show construction progress

Mumbai:

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is beginning to take shape at its key stations, with fresh visuals showing the progress at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Surat. While the Surat station has moved into the finishing stage, construction at Mumbai's underground BKC station is also progressing rapidly.

The 508-km corridor, India's first dedicated high-speed rail project, will have 12 stations connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad. The project is designed for trains to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

Surat station takes shape with diamond industry-inspired design

The Surat bullet train station is among the most advanced stations on the corridor. According to the latest project update, its structural and roofing work has been completed, while interior finishing is now underway. The station's design draws inspiration from Surat's famous diamond-cutting industry. The architectural theme is intended to reflect the identity of the city, with the interiors and structural elements incorporating this influence. Construction work inside the station includes the finishing of stairs, platforms and ceiling areas, along with track-related work. A signboard bearing the name "Surat" has also been installed at the station, giving a clearer sense of what the completed facility will look like.

The progress in Gujarat comes as the broader Surat-Vapi section records a major milestone. Civil works between Surat and Vapi have been reported as complete, covering viaducts, station buildings and other foundational infrastructure needed for the next stages of the project.

Mumbai's BKC station is being built underground

At the Mumbai end of the corridor, the BKC station is being developed as the starting point of the high-speed rail route. Unlike most stations on the corridor, the BKC station is being constructed underground, around 30 metres below ground level. Excavation, foundation and underground structural work are progressing at the site. The station is part of the Mumbai section of the corridor, which involves some of the project's most complex engineering work. The BKC station is also connected to the project's underground and undersea infrastructure near Mumbai.

According to project information released by the government, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will include 12 stations, with BKC followed by Thane, Virar and Boisar in Maharashtra. The route then enters Gujarat through Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

When will India's first bullet train start?

The first section of India's bullet train project is now targeted to begin operations in August 2027. The Railway Ministry has said that the initial service will operate between Surat and Vapi, covering around 100 km. Earlier plans had focused on a shorter Surat-Bilimora section, but the proposed inaugural stretch was subsequently expanded to Surat-Vapi.

The government has also said that the first service will use the B28, or Bharat-made bullet trainset, with a planned operating speed of 280 kmph. Manufacturing of the trainset is underway at BEML.

The full corridor has a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph. Once the entire route is operational, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey is expected to take around 1 hour 58 minutes for services with limited stops.

What are the 12 stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor?

The high-speed rail corridor will have 12 stations:

Mumbai BKC

Thane

Virar

Boisar

Vapi

Bilimora

Surat

Bharuch

Vadodara

Anand

Ahmedabad

Sabarmati

The government says each station has been designed to reflect the character and identity of its host city, alongside modern amenities and multimodal connectivity.

With construction accelerating across Gujarat and work continuing at the technically challenging Mumbai end, the latest station visuals offer a glimpse of how India's first high-speed rail network is gradually moving from construction plans to a physical reality.

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