Live rat inside ice cream crate? Kalyan quick-commerce hub video raises hygiene concerns

Kalyan:

A video showing a live rat inside an ice cream storage crate at a quick-commerce delivery hub in Kalyan, Maharashtra, has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over hygiene and food safety standards at online grocery delivery facilities.

The footage, reportedly captured inside a local fulfilment unit in the Godrej Hill area of Kalyan, shows rodents moving around stored frozen food items. The incident has raised concerns among residents and consumers, with calls for authorities to inspect the facility and take appropriate action if food safety norms have been violated.

Viral video shows rat near frozen food items

The video shows a rat moving inside an ice cream storage crate at the delivery facility. The footage has sparked criticism over the hygiene practices followed at quick-commerce fulfilment centres, where food products are stored before being delivered to customers. The incident has also caused concern among online grocery shoppers who rely on quick-commerce platforms for packaged and frozen food products.

Residents and consumers have urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, and municipal authorities to look into the matter and conduct inspections.

FDA had earlier suspended food licence of Malad establishment

The viral Kalyan video comes against the backdrop of a separate food safety action by the Maharashtra FDA at a Malad-based establishment. According to the information provided, Food Safety Officers conducted an inspection on August 7 at a facility located at Sarvodaya Bhuvan, Ramchandra Lane, Malad West, Mumbai.

The inspection reportedly found several violations, including unhygienic conditions, a large presence of rodents and non-compliance with food safety regulations. Officials also identified improper storage practices, with food items reportedly kept on contaminated racks or directly on the floor. The cold-storage facilities were found to be inadequately maintained, while some packaged products were allegedly expired, damaged or tampered with.

What violations did the FDA find?

The inspection also flagged inadequate measures to control insects and rodents at the establishment. Other deficiencies reportedly included poor waste management, improper maintenance and the absence of records related to medical examinations and health documentation of food handlers.

In view of the violations, action was initiated under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Food licence suspended with immediate effect

The food licence of the inspected Malad unit was suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders. During the suspension period, the establishment has been prohibited from selling, distributing or conducting any business involving food products. The regulator also warned that strict legal action could follow if the establishment is found operating during the suspension period.

The FDA action and the viral Kalyan video have put renewed attention on hygiene and storage practices at facilities handling food products for online delivery. However, the information provided does not establish whether the Kalyan facility shown in the viral video is the same establishment against which the earlier FDA action was taken.

Authorities' response to the viral Kalyan footage and whether an inspection has been ordered at the facility remain key points to watch.

(Inputs from ANI)

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