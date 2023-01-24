Mumbai: $90,000 concealed in books seized from two foreign passengers at airport | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ATULJMD123, INDIA TV Mumbai Airport customs intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases and seized USD 90,000 concealed in pages of books.

Mumbai: The custom department have seized USD 90,000 in currency notes from two foreign passengers who had hidden them inside a book, officials informed on Tuesday.

The Mumbai custom officials intercepted two foreign nationals in two separate cases and seized the money concealed in pages of books and over 2.5 kg of gold paste respectively.

Both the accused have been arrested.

According to the information, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger during the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

The official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. When his luggage was checked, it was found that he was hiding dollars between the pages of a book which he was carrying.

On inquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency.

The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused was produced before a special court in Mumbai which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

ALSO READ | SpiceJet passenger arrested for 'unruly behaviour' with female cabin crew member on Delhi-Hyderabad flight