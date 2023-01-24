Follow us on Image Source : ANI TWITTER SpiceJet passenger arrested for 'unruly behaviour' with female cabin crew member on Delhi-Hyderabad flight

SpiceJet passenger arrested: A passenger has been arrested after he was accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. According to officials, the complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member. The passenger, identified as Absar Alam, was travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad with his family. During take-off, Alam allegedly misbehaved with a woman member of the crew.

He has been booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) police station and arrested. Earlier on Monday, January 23, Khan was offloaded following the incident and taken to the police station by SpiceJet security and the PCR staff.

"A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm on Monday about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer," a senior police officer said.

Passenger accused of touching a crew member 'inappropriately'

According to reports, the passenger had touched one of the crew members "inappropriately." On the other hand, fellow passengers claimed that it was an accident due to the confined area on the flight. The passenger later gave a written apology, but he was offloaded to avoid any further conflicts.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew," the airline said in a statement.

"The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the statement further read.

(With inputs from PTI)

