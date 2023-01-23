'Passenger offloaded as he touched female crew member inappropriately': SpiceJet issues clarifications

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Screengrab taken from the viral video

SpiceJet passenger offloaded: Amid a series of passenger misconducts during a flight journey, a similar incident was reported on Monday, where an elderly man allegedly misbehaved with a female cabin crew on a Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight.

According to the airline, the incident happened on the Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Monday, where a man inappropriately touched a cabin crew member. Subsequently, a heated argument broke out between the crew and the elderly man. "The passenger was then offloaded," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Heated argument broke out between crew and passenger

In the video which is now viral on social media platforms, the flight crew and passengers are seen involved in a verbal spat after a male passenger allegedly behaved inappropriately with a female crew member.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew," according to the statement.

"The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline released a statement.

"Touched inappropriately"

As per the crew, the passenger had touched one of the crew members inappropriately. On the other hand, fellow passengers claimed that it was an accident due to the confined area on the flight. The passenger later gave a written apology, but he was offloaded to avoid any further conflicts.

Earlier this month on January 9, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India after two incidents of passenger misbehaviour occurring on the airline's flight AI-142 from Paris to New Delhi on December 6 last year came to the notice of the regulator.

