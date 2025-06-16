Moments before collapse: Pune's Indrayani bridge seen tilting under tourist rush in chilling image Four persons died and 18 others were seriously injured after a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river that had been declared unsafe collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil.

Pune:

A chilling image has emerged of Pune's Indrayani Bridge moments before its collapse, showing the structure tilting in the middle. Eyewitnesses recall seeing the bridge bending noticeably under the heavy rush of tourists gathered on it, hinting at the strain it was under just before disaster struck. Eyewitnesses reported that the structure appeared to bend under the weight of a large number of tourists who were present on the bridge at the time. According to reports, locals had earlier raised concerns about the bridge's condition. Authorities are currently investigating the structural integrity and reasons behind the failure.

See the image here:

The image shows moments before the Indrayani bridge collapsed in Pune,

Four killed, 18 injured in mishap

Notably, four people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries when a 32-year-old bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon. According to the authorities, the iron structure had collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot. More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed around 3.30 pm in Kundamala, which received heavy rains in the last few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said.

What did Pune collector said on the matter?

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant Sathale, Rohit Mane and Vihan Mane. One of the deceased is unidentified, an official said. Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 persons were present there, with most busy taking selfies. "A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and secondly to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning sings and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area," he said.

Maharashtra CM announces ex-gratia

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance for the victims of the tragic incident. Addressing the media, Fadnavis said that the state government will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. In addition to the compensation, the government will also cover the full cost of medical treatment for those injured in the collapse, he added. The state has assured that all necessary support will be extended to the affected families and that a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse will be conducted.

