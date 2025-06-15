Bridge collapses over Indrayani river near Pune, several feared trapped, rescue efforts underway A tourist bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Dehu near Pune on Sunday, sweeping several people away and prompting urgent rescue efforts.

Pune:

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon near Pune when a pedestrian bridge built for tourists over the Indrayani River collapsed in the Kundamala area of Dehu, sweeping several people into the river’s strong current. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM and has left 10 to 15 people feared trapped, according to initial reports from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Dehu, a revered pilgrimage site associated with Sant Tukaram, sees a large influx of visitors, especially on weekends. Being a Sunday, the area was crowded with tourists when the bridge — connecting both banks of the river — suddenly gave way.

Eyewitnesses described the collapse as sudden and shocking, with no time for those on the bridge to react. Multiple individuals fell into the water and were carried away by the river’s force.

Emergency response teams from the Talegaon Dabhade Police, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. “About 10 to 15 people are feared trapped in the river. So far, 5 to 6 people have been rescued. Further details are awaited,” the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said in a statement.

Rescue operations are underway with the assistance of local authorities, police, and fire brigade teams. Boats and divers have been deployed at the site, and two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route to assist in the rescue efforts.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but officials suspect structural weakness possibly worsened by recent rainfall could be a factor. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and maintenance of infrastructure in popular tourist and religious areas.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the riverbanks and cooperate with rescue personnel. Further updates are expected as the search and rescue operation continues.