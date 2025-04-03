MNS members confront bank manager in Thane for not speaking Marathi The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led party confirmed its members were involved in the incident. It remained unclear whether a police complaint was lodged in connection with the altercation.

In their efforts to promote Marathi language, a group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members confronted a nationalised bank's manager in Thane's Ambernath town for not communicating in Marathi, flaring tensions in the area. The incident came to limelight on Wednesday when the MNS activists entered the bank in the town adjoining Mumbai and aggressively confronted the manager, accusing him of failing to use the official state language Marathi while interacting with customers.

A video capturing the confrontation quickly went viral on social media. The clip showed the activists banging the table, shoving a computer monitor and shouting at the manager, demanding that he converse in Marathi.

The bank manager, however, appeared unfazed and told the MNS workers that as part of an All India Service, he was permitted to use any permissible language in official communications.

"One cannot be expected to learn the local language instantly; it takes time," he is heard saying in the video.

In a related development, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena activists continued their campaign to protect the Marathi language.

Led by MNS student wing general secretary Sandeep Pachange, a delegation met the Education Officer at the Zilla Parishad in Thane and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against English medium schools that prohibit students from speaking Marathi.

Earlier, MNS activists on Tuesday distributed letters across banks in the district, asserting Marathi should be the primary language of communication with customers.

They had also pulled down a banner outside a bank in the city because it had no Marathi text. At his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, Raj Thackeray reiterated his party’s stand on Marathi being made mandatory for official purposes.