Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 20 youths of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon

As many as 20 youths from the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district, along with 5 officers and personnel of the Gadchiroli Police, participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024.

Project Udaan (Giving Wings to the Youth), an initiative by the Gadchiroli Police, gave these young individuals the opportunity to compete in the 42 km and 21 km categories. The district, grappling with Maoist challenges, has witnessed various initiatives aimed at encouraging sports participation among its youth.

Three talented boys achieved remarkable timings of less than 3 hours in the challenging 42 km category, with two securing positions within the top 50 finishers and one in the top 100. The female contender, Priyanka Oksa, demonstrated her prowess by finishing 9th in the half marathon with an impressive timing of 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon which is organized annually in Mumbai, attracts athletes not only from the state but also from abroad in large numbers. To provide opportunities for youth from the remote areas of Gadchiroli district, a selection test was conducted for individuals from 61 PS/SPS/AOP. After selecting 25 young boys and girls, Gadchiroli Police provided all the necessary assistance including an entire running kit, organized proper training by National-level expert trainers for which a two-month residential training program was held at Police Headquarters, Gadchiroli.

The initiative was conceptualised by Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli and executed under the guidance of Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin.). It aims at providing guidance and monitoring progress of these young boys and girls at each and every milestone.

ALSO READ | Tragedy strikes TATA Mumbai Marathon: 75-year-old runner succumbs to cardiac arrest at Marine Drive

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: CM Shinde appeals to quota activist Manoj Jarange not to march to Mumbai