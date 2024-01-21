Maharashtra: CM Shinde appeals to quota activist Manoj Jarange not to march to Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday appealed to quota activist Manoj Jarange not hold his march to Mumbai. The CM assserted the state commission for backward classes is on the job.

Jarange set off from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Saturday. He declared that he would come to Mumbai with lakhs of supporters and launch an indefinite fast until their demands are fulfilled. The activist has been demanding that Marathas in the state be given Kunbi certificates to enable the community to avail reservation.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said, “The state government has instructed the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes to expedite its work and submit a report to the state government.”

The CM said the state government has also planned to organise a special assembly session in February to decide on the Maratha reservation, he said.

“No other community will be affected or lose its share of reservation when Marathas get a fresh quota. It is the government's responsibility to protect their interests. As the state is positively working on these issues, we expect the protestors to reciprocate positively to our efforts,” he said.

Shinde had said on Saturday that the state commission for backward classes will conduct a survey from January 23 to asses the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The chief minister has directed the administration to carry out the survey in three different shifts on a war footing. The survey will be conducted from January 23 to January 31.

