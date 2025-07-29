Manoj Jarange warns of fresh hunger strike on Aug 29, accuses govt of betraying Maratha community The activist has undertaken multiple hunger strikes demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis — an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes category and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education.

Mumbai:

Reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday hit out at the Maharashtra government, accusing it of failing to honour its commitments made to the Maratha community. Speaking to the media at Antarwali Sarthi village in Jalna district, Jarange expressed deep disappointment, alleging that the government has betrayed the trust of the Maratha people. He warned that unless concrete action is taken, he would launch a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai starting August 29.

Jarange, who has led multiple hunger strikes in the past, has consistently demanded that all Marathas be officially recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He has also pressed for reservations for the Maratha community in government employment and educational institutions.

Historic gazette records cited

He has consistently called for the implementation of historical records, including the Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad gazettes, which he claims document the classification of the Maratha community as Kunbis. "Four major demands of the Marathas, which the government assured would be implemented, have not been fulfilled. The government has once again deceived the community," Jarange said.

Warning of new protest action

He warned of undertaking a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29 and launching a march to the city. "We have been patient for the last two years. Now the time has come to rise. I appeal to all Marathas — don't sit silently. We must fight for our rights," he said, urging community members to wrap up their farming activities in two months and prepare to march to Mumbai.

The activist slammed the administration for failing to issue the government gazette regarding the Sage Soyare notification and for not implementing the gazettes of Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad. He claimed that more than 58 lakh documents have been collected to prove that Kunbis and Marathas are the same, and demanded the release of Kunbi certificates based on these records.

Officials accused of inaction

While appreciating the efforts of the Shinde Committee in unearthing crucial documents, he criticised government officers for not issuing Kunbi certificates despite evidence. Jarange further lashed out at the state government for not withdrawing cases registered against Maratha reservation protesters, calling it a betrayal of trust. "I will not back down this time. The government must act or face the consequences," he said.

