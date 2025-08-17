Man kills four children by throwing them in a well in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, then dies by suicide A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar has shocked the region after a father allegedly threw his four children into a well before jumping in himself. Police have recovered all five bodies from the well, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Mumbai:

A man allegedly threw four of his children into a well, killing them, and then died by suicide at Korhale village in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday. The police have retrieved all five bodies from a well and have launched an investigation.

Police identified the five deceased persons as Arun Sunil Kale (30), his daughter Shivani (9), and his sons Prem (7), Veer (6), and Kabir (5).

What was the reason for the suicide?

According to preliminary information, the police suspect that Arun allegedly threw his children into a well after a domestic dispute with his wife. He then killed himself by jumping into the same well.

Kale was a resident of Chikhali village in Shrigonda taluka of Ahilyanagar district. His wife, Shilpa, left the house due to some quarrels with her husband and went to her maternal home in Yeola of Nashik district. Their children studied at a school in Ahilyanagar.

According to police, Kale was upset over his wife's refusal to return home. On Saturday, he took his children from the Ashram School under the pretext of getting their hair cut. Instead, he placed them on his motorcycle and went to his wife's place in an attempt to bring her back.

On reaching Korhale village in Rahata taluka, he called his wife on the mobile phone, but she did not respond and even blocked his number. As a result, he got upset and threw his children one by one into the well and jumped into it.

Arun Sunil Kale had threatened to commit suicide

The incident came to light when some people saw a body in the well, and a motorcycle was also found near the spot. Immediately, the police were informed, and a team from Rahata police station reached the spot.

The police identified Kale and contacted his wife. Police said that during a conversation with his wife, it was revealed that he had threatened to commit suicide.

The bodies of Kale and his four children were taken out of the well and taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Police said that further investigation has been started to confirm the cause of the incident.

Also Read: Dahi Handi 2025: 95 govindas injured during Janmashtami celebrations across Mumbai, 2 critical

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 18.5 lakh while trying to buy milk from online platform