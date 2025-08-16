Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 18.5 lakh while trying to buy milk from online platform In a separate incident, a 65-year-old retired bank employee from Mumbai’s Goregaon lost nearly Rs 52 lakh in two separate online investment scams within two months. In June, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group offering share trading tips.

Mumbai:

A 71-year-old woman in Mumbai’s Wadala fell prey to an online fraud, which cost her Rs 18.5 lakh. She lost this amount from her bank account while trying to purchase milk through an online platform, PTI reported citing the police.

The incident took place earlier this month. According to officials, the woman was contacted by a man, Deepak, who introduced himself as a representative of the milk company. He sent her a link on her mobile and asked her to enter her details to place the order.

The woman was told to stay on the call and follow the instructions after clicking the link. The call lasted over an hour and eventually, she disconnected out of boredom.

Police suspect accused hacked accounts

The next day, the same man called again and collected more personal information from her. A few days later, during a routine visit to her bank, she was shocked to find that Rs 1.7 lakh had vanished from one of her accounts. On checking her other two accounts, she discovered they had also been drained.

In total, the woman lost Rs 18.5 lakh across all three bank accounts. Police suspect the accused hacked into her phone through the link she clicked.

A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Ex-banker loses Rs 52 lakh in two separate frauds

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old retired bank employee from Mumbai’s Goregaon lost nearly Rs 52 lakh in two separate online investment scams within two months, PTI reported. In June, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group offering share trading tips. Later, a woman contacted him and shared a link to download an app, where he invested Rs 30.65 lakh, with the app showing a return of Rs 1.23 crore.

In July, he came across another investment ad on Instagram and deposited Rs 21.25 lakh via another app, which falsely displayed a return of Rs 1.46 crore. When he attempted to withdraw the funds, both platforms refused.

Realising the fraud, he filed a complaint with the North Region Cyber Police on Tuesday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act against seven unidentified accused.