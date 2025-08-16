Dahi Handi 2025: 75 govindas injured during Janmashtami celebrations across Mumbai, 2 in critical condition Over time, Dahi Handi has transformed from a simple cultural tradition into a competitive and commercial event. With prize money, sponsorships, and wide media attention, it has become a stage showcasing athletic prowess and strategic teamwork.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi events were organised across various locations in Maharashtra, including a grand celebration in Mumbai. Hundreds of Govindas participated enthusiastically in the traditional event. However, the festivities saw several injuries, with many participants requiring medical attention.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by 6 PM, multiple Govindas had been admitted to various government and BMC hospitals due to injuries sustained during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

Number of injuries reported

The BMC reported that 48 injured Govindas were admitted to city hospitals. Out of these, 27 were still undergoing treatment, including one Govinda, admitted to GT Hospital, whose condition is serious. Meanwhile, 21 Govindas were treated and discharged.

In East Mumbai hospitals, 17 injured Govindas were admitted; 4 of them remained under treatment while 13 had been discharged. Similarly, 10 injured Govindas were admitted to hospitals in West Mumbai, with 9 discharged and 1 in serious condition still receiving treatment.

Serious cases and overall injuries

As of 6 PM, the BMC received reports of injuries to a total of 75 Govindas across Mumbai. Out of these, 32 Govindas were still undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 43 had been discharged after receiving medical care. Two Govindas remain in serious condition and are being treated in separate hospitals.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge participants and organisers to take all necessary safety precautions during such events to prevent injuries.

About Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is a vibrant and energetic festival celebrated across Maharashtra to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. This traditional event involves teams, known as Govindas, who form human pyramids to reach and break a clay pot (handi) filled with curd, butter, or other dairy products, which is hung high above the ground using ropes. The festival symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of young Krishna, who, according to mythology, loved stealing butter from pots in his village.

The challenge of forming tall, stable human pyramids tests the strength, agility, and teamwork of the participants, often drawing large crowds of enthusiastic spectators. Dahi Handi is not only a display of physical skill but also a cultural celebration filled with music, dance, and festive cheer. Despite its joyous spirit, the event requires careful safety measures due to the risk involved in the pyramid formations. It is celebrated with great fervour, especially in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, bringing communities together in honour of Lord Krishna’s playful legacy.