Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, issues red alert for Raigad

Mumbai and other nearby cities are facing massive waterlogging in low-lying areas along with traffic jams and disruption of suburban train as well as metro rail services as heavy rains have been pounding Maharashtra for past 24 hours.

It should be noted that Mumbai received an average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours, ending at 8 am, according to PTI news agency, which cited civic officials.

Red alert issued for Raigad

In the meantime, the Met department issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad and ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts in the next 16 hours and an orange alert for Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department issued the District Forecast and Warning for the next five days on Monday afternoon, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad district, along with ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts till 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

Orange alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts under the Vidarbha region, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places."

According to IMD, the forecast and warning will be valid till 8.30 am Tuesday. The red alert indicates "take action" and the orange alert "be prepared to take action" for authorities.

Maharashtra has been receiving heavy rains for past few days

Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, triggering flood-like situations in some districts of the Konkan region due to swollen rivers. Low-lying areas in several villages and cities on the banks of rivers are submerged.

An orange alert has been issued for the next two to three days for some districts in Konkan, especially in southern parts.

