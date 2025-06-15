Pune bridge collapse: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims, PM Modi expresses grief Pune bridge collapse: Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and personnel from other specialised units, including the fire brigade, are at the spot.

Pune:

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, on Sunday (June 15) announced financial assistance for the victims of the tragic bridge collapse on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Addressing the media, Fadnavis said that the state government will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. In addition to the compensation, the government will also cover the full cost of medical treatment for those injured in the collapse.

The state has assured that all necessary support will be extended to the affected families and that a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse will be conducted. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately after the incident to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Fadnavis emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of infrastructure and preventing such tragedies in the future.

PM Modi speaks to CM Fadnavis

In the wake of the mishap in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was briefed on the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM on Indrayani river bridge collapse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bridge collapse on the Indrayani River near Talegaon in Pune. In a statement, he said he had spoken with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the situation on the ground. He commended the swift response of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams stationed nearby, who promptly rushed to the site and carried out rescue operations, saving several lives.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said, extending his sympathies to those affected by the incident.

Three killed in Indrayani River bridge collapse near Pune: Tragedy Strikes in Kundamala Village

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a dilapidated iron bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Kundamala village, located in Maharashtra’s Pune district. According to police officials, three people have died, and several others were injured in the collapse.

Old structure gives way amid heavy rainfall

The incident reportedly took place around 3:30 pm. Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gaikwad said the bridge was an old, rusting iron structure. “As per preliminary information, two fatalities were initially confirmed, and 5–7 rescued individuals were shifted to a hospital,” he added. The bridge's weakened condition, combined with heavy rainfall in the region is believed to have contributed to the collapse.

Victims trapped; multiple agencies respond

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and fire services rushing to the site. Authorities suspect that 10 to 15 people may still be trapped beneath the debris.

CM Devendra Fadnavis confirms action and full support

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the situation, confirming the deployment of the NDRF and other agencies. “I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar, and Police Commissioner. Some individuals have been injured and taken to the hospital, while a few are still feared trapped. Rescue efforts are underway,” he stated.

Search and rescue operations continue

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and local administration, are working in coordination to locate and assist survivors. So far, five to six individuals have been rescued, while search operations continue amid high water levels due to incessant rain.