Maharashtra shocker: Mumbai man commits suicide after slapping wife

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after slapping his wife and rendering her unconscious at their house in the central suburbs here. Police on Monday informed that the incident took place at MHADA colony in the Sion-Koliwada area on Sunday night.

Man slapped his wife multiple times

The man who committed suicide has been identified as Ranjeet Devendra. According to an official, Devendra quarrelled with his wife and slapped her multiple times, due to which she fell unconscious.

Woman found her husband hanging

When his wife regained consciousness she found him hanging from the ceiling fan, the official added. Shortly after this, Devendra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

The official informed that the deceased worked as a delivery agent and had recently gotten married. He added that a case of accidental death was registered.