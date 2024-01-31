Maharashtra: School teacher held for shooting videos of women in washroom at industrial expo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Nagpur: Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have arrested a school teacher for allegedly recording videos of women using the washroom at an industrial expo, said officials. Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37), a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur, had been discreetly recording videos of women using the washroom at the industrial expo through a window using his mobile phone.

The three-day industrial expo, named 'Advantage Vidarbha,' was held on the Nagpur University campus in Ambazari and concluded on Monday.

A woman reported the incident to the organizers, prompting the police to conduct an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the accused. Khapre, who works as an art teacher at a prestigious private school, was commissioned to design the festival gate, according to police officials.

Here's what police investigation revealed

Ambazari police station inspector Vinayak Golhe and his team reviewed CCTV footage of the premises and identified the teacher. Further investigation revealed that he had been present on the campus for several days preparing for the event. The teacher was arrested on the spot, and his mobile phone was seized by the officials.

The officials said that the accused teacher was produced in a local court which granted him bail on Tuesday.

30 such videos found in teacher's phone

Upon examination of the phone, it was discovered that Khapre had recorded videos of nearly a dozen women over the previous three days, and he had deleted some of the clips. The officials stated that the teacher may be dealing with mental health issues.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

It was also revealed that Khapre had a history of recording videos of women in public toilets. Nearly 30 such videos were found on his mobile phone, and they were recorded since 2022, according to the officials.

(With PTI inputs)

