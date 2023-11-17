Sanjay Raut dubs opposition to Shinde Sena at Bal Thackeray memorial ‘trailer’, says it shows what lies ahead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut with Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (November 17) described the face-off between the workers of his party and the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai as a “trailer”, and said that it depicts what lies ahead in 2024 ahead of the general and Maharashtra Assembly elections. Raut said that the clash at Shivaji Park was between Shiv Sena loyalists and “slaves” of the BJP.

He also hit out at Shinde-led Shiv Sena and asked how can those who backstabbed the party and ideals of Bal Thackeray be Shiv Sainiks. He was referring to the revolt led by Eknath Shinde in June last year which toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Two groups of the rival Sena faced off on Thursday night at Bal Thackeray's memorial on the eve of his 11th death anniversary.

"Those who are loyalist and true to Balasaheb's ideals are real Shiv Sainiks...They may have opposed (the rival group) and this is acceptable to Maharashtra. The opposition by loyalist Shiv Sainiks to traitors is a trailer and also what lies in the run up to 2024 (national and state polls)," the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said.

Sanjay Raut dubs Shinde 'Vibhishan'

Raut dubbed CM Shinde as 'Vibhishan' as he betrayed his brother and demon king Ravan to join hands with Lord Ram.

"Everyone can come to Balasaheb's 'Smriti Sthal' (memorial). But we will never accept those who indulged in drama as Shiv Sainiks. They don't have any faith in Balasaheb," Raut added.

In a statement issued on late Thursday night, Shinde said his group had chosen to pay respect at the memorial a day ahead of Bal Thackeray's death anniversary to avoid any law and order situation and blamed the rival Sena for the ruckus.

(With PTI inputs)