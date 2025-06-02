Maharashtra reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, active tally rises to 494 All the diagnosed cases are of mild nature and patients are being given regular treatment, the health department pointed out.

Mumbai:

As many as 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, with 20 of them from Mumbai, the health department said on Monday. Since January 1, the state has recorded a total of 873 infections.

Of the new cases, 20 were detected in Mumbai, 17 in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, four in Thane and one in Pune district (outside civic body areas). Other cases were reported from municipal limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (7), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Kolhapur, Akola (2 each), Sangli (1) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (1 - outside civic areas), said the release.

According to a health department statement, Maharashtra has conducted 12,011 COVID-19 tests since January 2025. The state currently has 494 active cases, while 369 patients have recovered. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in India over the past few months.

Mild symptoms found in COVID-19 patients

Mild symptoms are being found in COVID-19 patients in the state and testing and treatment facilities are made available by the department, it said. These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat and congestion or runny nose, among others.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, health experts have said there was no cause for alarm, but people should remain alert.

India has 3,961 active cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday (June 2) reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,961, while the total number of deaths has reached 32. According to the official data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours—one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Official sources said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is being closely monitored. The severity of infections is low, and most patients are under home care “There is no reason to worry,” the sources added.

On May 22, India had 257 active cases, which rose to 1,010 by May 26, and further climbed to 3,395 on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 685 new cases have been reported.

