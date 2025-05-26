Maharashtra records 43 new COVID-19 cases, active count breaches 200 mark COVID-19 cases have been reported mainly from States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Maharashtra reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 209, according to the health department. According to data released by the health department, Mumbai recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases, while Pune reported 8 new cases.

300 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra since January

Since January, Maharashtra has recorded a total of 300 COVID-19 cases, with the monthly breakdown as follows: January (1), February (1), March (0), April (4), and a sharp rise in May (242), accounting for 80 per cent of all cases this year.

Mumbai alone has reported 248 cases, making up 82.67 per cent of the state's total infections.

Most of Covid cases are mild in India

Notably, COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing across the country, with Kerala recording the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Delhi has also seen a slight uptick in cases recently.

However, according to the Union Health Ministry, most of the reported cases are mild and under home care, and there is no indication of increased severity or transmissibility of the currently circulating variants. The Ministry has also issued an advisory following a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases across several Indian states, urging citizens not to panic but remain vigilant.

The ministry highlighted that a robust national surveillance system is in place through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s sentinel surveillance network, which continues to monitor respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.



According to INSACOG data, one case of the newly emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of the LF.7 variant have been identified in India.

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs), not as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). But these are the variants reportedly driving the rise in COVID cases in China and parts of Asia.

In India, the JN.1 variant continues to be the most prevalent, accounting for 53% of the samples tested, followed by BA.2 at 26%, and other Omicron sublineages at 20%, according to INSACOG.

