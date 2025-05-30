Maharashtra reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, most patients show mild symptoms Maharashtra reported 84 new mild COVID-19 cases, with 467 active statewide, as health officials urge calm and continue heightened surveillance during the monsoon.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections reported in the state since the beginning of the year to 681, according to the state public health department. The number of active cases currently stands at 467. Officials have clarified that the majority of these cases are mild, and there is no cause for alarm. As of May 30, India has reported a total of 1,828 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Breakdown of new cases across the state

Of the 84 new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number with 32 cases. Other areas reporting new infections include 14 in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, 19 in Pune Municipal Corporation, and smaller numbers across Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad, Panvel, Nashik, Pune district, Pimpri Chinchwad, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli municipal corporations. The detailed distribution reflects ongoing surveillance and testing efforts in various urban and suburban clusters.

Current Situation in Maharashtra

Currently, Maharashtra has 467 active COVID-19 cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 411 since January 2025. All diagnosed cases are reported to be mild. The state has conducted over 10,300 COVID-19 tests this year, with the positivity rate remaining low relative to the number of tests.

Health department urges calm

The Maharashtra Health Department released a statement reassuring the public about the availability of adequate testing and treatment facilities. Authorities emphasized that there is no need to panic, and people should continue following standard health protocols to stay safe.

Distinguishing COVID-19 from flu during monsoon

With monsoon season bringing a rise in respiratory illnesses, distinguishing COVID-19 from common flu has become a clinical priority. Dr. Dhiraj Bhattad, consultant in internal medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained that symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, and body ache are common to both flu and COVID-19, but loss of taste and smell is a distinct sign of COVID-19. Health officials have intensified surveillance and testing, especially in urban areas, to monitor influenza-like illnesses and severe respiratory infections.

In summary, while COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, the situation in Maharashtra remains under control, and citizens are urged to stay calm and vigilant.