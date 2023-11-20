Maharashtra: Goon arrested for raping minor girl, singes her with cigarette butts in Akola

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A representational picture of a criminal in handcuffs.

In a shocking incident in Akola city, Maharashtra, a 29-year-old history sheeter named Ganesh Kumre has been apprehended for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. The accused reportedly harassed the victim for the past two years and committed heinous acts, including singeing her with cigarette butts and forcibly tonsuring her head on November 15 and 16.

Ganesh Kumre, known as a local goon in the Khadan area, is now in police custody following the filing of a case under sections 363, 376, 354, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

The victim's father, a laborer, faced the horrifying reality of his daughter being targeted by Kumre, who has a criminal background. The incident only came to light on November 16 when concerned locals reported the crime to the police.

Expressing grave concern over the ghastly act, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, responsible for the Home portfolio, assured strict action against the perpetrator. He emphasized that an inquiry into the incident has been ordered, emphasising that justice will be served.

Ganesh Kumre, arrested on November 18, remains in police custody until November 21. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into this deeply disturbing case, seeking to ensure that the guilty party faces the full consequences of the law.

Also read | NIA arrests wanted accused in Visakhapatnam espionage case after multiple raids in Mumbai