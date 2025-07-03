'Respect Marathi but don't take law in your hands': Maharashtra Minister on Thane assault over language row The minister’s statement comes amid heightened tensions following the video, which shows the shop owner allegedly being manhandled by a group of individuals after he reportedly declined to converse in Marathi.

Mumbai:

In the wake of a viral video showing a shopkeeper in Thane being assaulted for allegedly refusing to speak in Marathi, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam called for respect for the state's official language while condemning vigilantism. The incident, which sparked widespread outrage on social media, reignited a long-standing debate over linguistic identity and regional pride in Maharashtra.

Minister calls for linguistic respect

Addressing the controversy, Kadam asserted, "In Maharashtra, you have to speak Marathi. If you don't know Marathi, your attitude shouldn't be that you won't speak Marathi." He emphasised the importance of cultural and linguistic respect, especially in a state where Marathi holds deep historical and emotional significance.

However, Kadam was equally clear in denouncing the manner in which the situation escalated. He urged people not to take matters into their own hands, stating, "Those who beat up the shop owner should not take the law into their own hands. They should have filed a complaint against the concerned person, then action would have been taken.”

Viral video sparks outrage

The minister’s statement comes amid heightened tensions following the video, which shows the shop owner allegedly being manhandled by a group of individuals after he reportedly declined to converse in Marathi. The incident took place on Tuesday in Bhayander area. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Tuesday night, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves having the symbol of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Altercation over language turns violent

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back. This annoyed the man, who shouted at the stall owner. Some others who were with the man joined him and slapped the stall owner, a police official said. Based on the stall owner's complaint, the Kashimira police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe was on into the case, the official said.

