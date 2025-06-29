Maharashtra government withdraws GRs on three-language policy amid Hindi row Hindi row in Maharashtra: With the withdrawal of the two controversial government resolutions, the spotlight now shifts to the Dr Jadhav-led committee, whose upcoming recommendations are expected to shape the next phase of Maharashtra’s language education policy in schools.

Mumbai:

Facing widespread backlash over the mandatory inclusion of Hindi in the school curriculum, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Sunday (June 29) decided to withdraw two Government Resolutions (GRs) related to the implementation of the three-language policy. At a press conference in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a new committee headed by educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav. The panel will be tasked with reviewing the language policy and proposing a revised framework for implementation in schools.

Committee formed to chart new language policy

Fadnavis asserted that it was during the tenure of former CM Uddhav Thackeray that the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar Committee's recommendations were accepted, leading to the adoption of the three-language formula across Classes 1 to 12.

Fadnavis blames previous govt for policy origins

He emphasised that a committee had already been formed under the previous regime to implement the policy.

April GR made Hindi compulsory; June amendment made it optional

The Fadnavis-led government had initially issued a GR on April 16, mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in both English and Marathi medium schools. However, amid rising opposition from regional parties, educators, and parents, the state issued a revised GR on June 17, making Hindi optional instead of compulsory.

Path ahead: Awaiting recommendations

With the two contentious GRs now officially withdrawn, the state awaits fresh recommendations from the Dr Jadhav-led committee to decide on the future of language education policy in Maharashtra’s schools.

Eknath Shinde questions the Opposition’s legitimacy

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed the Opposition’s demand for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post, saying, “They are just a fragmented group… a ‘tukde tukde gang’. How can we give them the post of Leader of Opposition?”

His comments underscored the ruling faction’s stance that the opposition lacks unified strength or legitimacy.

Ajit Pawar: No need for protests now

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged opposition leaders and activists to call off their planned protest march against the three-language formula, now that the controversial GR mandating Hindi has been officially withdrawn.

“Now that we’ve scrapped the three-language GR, what’s the point of holding a march? I appeal to everyone not to go ahead with it.”

Fadnavis’ decision seen as wise, celebrated as Marathi victory

The cancellation of the government order making Hindi compulsory in primary school curricula was hailed by many as a victory for Marathi pride and regional unity. Political observers and critics described the move as a wise decision by Devendra Fadnavis, appreciating the government's sensitivity to public sentiment.

Joint Opposition March on July 5 called off

Following the rollback, the joint opposition march scheduled for July 5 has been reportedly cancelled, with some suggesting that speculations about Shiv Sena (UBT) and Thackeray regrouping efforts have also cooled.

Yet, the buzz around Thackeray’s political brand remains strong, with many emphasising, “Thackeray is the brand.”

Sanjay Raut reacts: Silent but significant

Though not directly quoted in detail, Sanjay Raut, a key voice from the Opposition, appeared to welcome the GR rollback while subtly retaining a political edge, hinting that the larger debate around cultural imposition is far from over.

Raj Thackeray welcomes rollback of Hindi language GRs

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has welcomed the state government’s decision to withdraw the two Government Resolutions (GRs) mandating compulsory Hindi under the three-language formula from Class 1 onwards. He attributed the move not to late wisdom, but to the relentless pressure and unity of Marathi-speaking people.

"Why the push for Hindi? Still a mystery"

Thackeray questioned the motivation behind the state government's insistence on implementing the policy in the first place, “Why was the government so eager to push Hindi in Maharashtra schools? What kind of pressure was it under? That remains unclear.”

MNS took the lead, sparked statewide mobilisation

He highlighted that the MNS had raised this issue as early as April 2025, which triggered wider political mobilisation across Maharashtra. After MNS announced a non-party march, several other political outfits and civil groups declared their intention to participate.

“Had the march taken place, it would’ve echoed the spirit of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.”

Warning to govt: No compromise, no committee manipulation

While acknowledging the government's decision, Thackeray issued a stern warning against any future attempts to reintroduce the policy through a committee’s recommendations:

“Whether the committee submits a report or not, let it be clear- we won’t compromise on this issue. If there's any effort to revive the policy via committee, that committee will not be allowed to function in Maharashtra.”

Call for continued vigilance and Marathi self-respect

Thackeray urged Marathi people to remain alert, stating that there are those “among us” who are ready to undermine our language and cultural identity for unknown gains or appeasement.

“The recent display of Marathi unity must not be a one-time event. Let this awakening continue.”

Vision for Marathi as a global language

Concluding on a hopeful note, Thackeray expressed his desire to see the Marathi language evolve into a medium of knowledge and international discourse, saying, “Let this fire of linguistic pride grow. May Marathi become a language of knowledge and global exchange.”

Raj Thackeray congratulated the people of Maharashtra for standing united in defence of their language, calling it a defining moment of cultural assertion.