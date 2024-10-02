Maharashtra forms judicial commission to investigate Akshay Shinde's encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra forms a judicial commission to investigate Akshay Shinde's encounter.

In a landmark move, the Maharashtra government has formed a judicial commission to probe the fate of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The decision came after the state government backed the action of the Thane police in a "retaliatory shooting". Justice Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, will head the commission.

Commission to investigate police practices

The government’s mandate, according to official sources, is to investigate the steps taken by the police to track down the persons or groups responsible for the rallies It will thoroughly examine all parties concerned and suggested shortcuts and how long to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Judicial analysis in the growing field of political public scrutiny

The decision comes amid protests by opposition parties and public questions over the police interpretation of events, just weeks before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Bombay High Court also expressed doubts about the police account, particularly the claim that Shinde, who is not physically strong, snatched a gun from a constable and opened fire before firing. Shinde's father filed a plea for an independent inquiry, calling the meeting a pre-arranged move by the authorities.

