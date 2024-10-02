Ajit Pawar announces 10 per cent NCP tickets to minorities amid Fadnavis' 'vote jihad' remark | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ajit Pawar announces 10 per cent NCP tickets to minorities amid Fadnavis' 'vote jihad' remark

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, NCP-AP chief Ajit Pawar announced to give 10 per cent tickets to minorities after the Mahayuti seat sharing. Pawar made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Beed on Tuesday (October 1).

During his address, Pawar said, "Regarding the elections to be held this time, I want to tell our minority community that whatever seats NCP will get in the seat-sharing of Mahayuti, I will give 10 per cent of them to the minority community."

While making his statement, he targeted BJP MLA Nitish Rane and said, "I have taken this decision. I am a supporter of Shiv-Shahu Phule who believes in all castes and religions. Some 'Belagam Bayanvir' (Nitesh Rane) give statements against different religions, sects, and communities, this is not right." His statement came at a time when his fellow deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis ascertained that Mahayuti lost 14 out of 48 seats because of vote jihad.

'Lost 14 seats because of 'vote jihad': Fadnavis

Fadnavis had said, "Some (Muslim community) people feel that even though our numbers are less, we can defeat the Hindutvaites by voting in an organised manner. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, vote jihad took place in 14 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra and the Mahayuti lost."

Assembly elections in Maharashtra

As assembly elections near, alliance partners in Mahayuti are negotiating the seat-sharing. In line with that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Wednesday with Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel for about one hour at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Notably, the elections for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly are to be held in November. The Election Commission recently met several stakeholders and later announced that the term of the assembly is ending on 26 November and elections have to be completed before that.

